Self-proclaimed ‘Godman’ Kalicharan Granted Bail by Bilaspur HC After 90 Days

Kalicharan was arrested days after a video of him making a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi went viral.
Self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag was granted bail by a Pune court on Friday, 7 January, on a surety amount of Rs 25,000.

Self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan was granted bail on Friday, 1 April, by Bilaspur High Court on the condition of submitting a bond of Rs 1 lakh and depositing Rs 50,000.

Kalicharan had been in jail for the last 90 days in a case registered under other sections including sedition.

He was arrested by Raipur Police from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho on 30 December last year, days after a video of him making a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad' went viral.

Kalicharan's Remarks

In purported videos of the event that were circulated on social media, 'Sant' Kalicharan could be heard saying:

“They (minorities) seized power through politics here. And the great **** Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led us to this ruin. Salutations to Godse ji that he killed that ****.”

A case was registered against the 'godman' at the Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and Union Minister Giriraj Singh had criticised the Chhattisgarh government for the arrest.

