Security Tightened Outside Ambani's Residence After Cops Get Suspicious Call

File photo of Mukesh Ambani used for representational purposes.
Security has been tightened outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia after Mumbai police received a call from a taxi driver claiming that two people carrying a bag had asked for the residence.
According to ANI, Mumbai police, on Monday, 8 November, said:
“We received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia."
The police have said that they are recording the tax driver's statement.
ANI further cited the Mumbai Police as claiming that a DCP level rank officer is monitoring the situation. CCTV footage is also reportedly being checked.
MORE DETAILS
A cab driver called the police control room and claimed that on Monday afternoon, at around 1 pm, one supposedly bearded man asked him at Kila Court about the address of Antilia. Another person was sitting behind him in a silver-coloured Wagon R. He also claimed that the look of the person was "very suspicious" and they were carrying two bags and were talking in Urdu.
Police have called for CCTV footage and are believed to have done 'naka bandi' all over the place. The car number has also been taken down by the cops based on the input received by them.
However, there is some issue in the said number, which was spotted near CSTM station. So far there is no track record of this number even with the RTO as per police sources.
The cab driver has been questioned by a DCP rank officer.
BACKGROUND
Earlier in March, a Scorpio car full of gelatin sticks was found parked outside Antilia, triggering a bomb scare. In September, a 10,000-page charge sheet, littered with purportedly “explosive” revelations, was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the bomb scare case.
On Friday, 5 November, Ambani’s company Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) issued a statement rubbishing reports, which claimed that Ambani is planning to make London his new home.
Mukesh Ambani, as per Forbes, is the richest person in Asia and the 10th richest person in the world. In October, the 64-year-old entered an imagined group of 11 men worth $100 billion or more, after the former's Reliance Industries witnessed a record jump in stock prices.
(With inputs from Ritvick Bhalekar and ANI.)
