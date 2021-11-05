'Unwarranted, Baseless': Reliance Rubbishes 'Ambanis Shifting to London' Reports

Reliance Industries Limited said the Ambani family has "no plans whatsoever" to relocate to London.
File photo of Mukesh Ambani used for representational purposes. 

| (Photo: PTI)
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday, 5 November, issued a statement rubbishing reports which claimed that Indian billionaire and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is planning to make London his new home.

Dubbing the said reports "unwarranted and baseless speculation”, the firm, according to PTI, said:

"Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.”

WHAT ABOUT THE ACQUISITION OF STOKE PARK?

RIL said that its acquisition of Stoke Park - via RIHIL - is aimed at enhancing the place “as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulation”.

As pointed out by PTI, however, the firm did not say anything about what has been reported as Ambani’s frequent travels abroad.

BACKGROUND

The reports doing the rounds had claimed that the Ambanis were planning to turn the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park into their primary residence.

Mukesh Ambani, as per Forbes, is the richest person in Asia and the 10th richest person in the world. In October, the 64-year-old entered an imagined group of 11 men worth $100 billion or more, after the former's Reliance Industries witnessed a record jump in stock prices.

(With inputs from PTI.)

