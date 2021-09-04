One Day Before Kisan Mahapanchayat, UP Govt Heightens Security in Muzaffarnagar

Anticipating record numbers, the Uttar Pradesh government has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar ahead of the Mahapanchayat. Two companies of rapid action force (RAF), as well as eight companies comprising more than 1,000 personnel of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC), have been deployed in the city.

The Indian Express reported that apart from these special security forces, around a thousand more police personnel from the Meerut zone will be deployed. Drones equipped with cameras and CCTVs will also be used to monitor the massive event, the police told them.

DIG Preetinder Singh of Sahranpur range told Hindustan Times on Saturday, 4 September, that five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), seven Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), and 40 police inspectors will be posted on security duty for the Mahapanchayat, which will be videographed.