‘Haldi Dudh’ Made by His Mother Was Karnal Farmer Sushil Kajal’s Last Meal

"He had a big bruise at the back of his neck, it was like a knot. There were bruises on the back and the legs as well. When he said that he was feeling dizzy, I suggested we take him to a hospital but he said that it's not that serious. After we reached home, his mother got him turmeric milk. He said that he did not feel like eating dinner and wanted to sleep after drinking the milk. He did not wake up in the morning," said Bablu Pannu, a fellow villager, recounting the last moments of 45-year-old farmer Sushil Kajal's life.

A farmer from Karnal's Raipur Jattan village, Sushil died of a heart attack in his sleep after being lathi-charged by the Haryana Police as it clashed with farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, 28 August.