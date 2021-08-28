Farmers Call For Road Jam After Haryana Police Take Action Against Protesters

Several farmers blocked multiple roads across Haryana to protest police brutality against other farmers in Karnal on Saturday, 28 August. The Haryana Police reportedly resorted to lathi-charge against farmers who were protesting against a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza. According to a The Indian Express report, several farmers were injured injured as the police used riot gear to disperse them.