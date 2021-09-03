As Protests Intensify, SKM Announces 'Biggest Gathering of Farmers' on 5 Sept

"In Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the state Chief Ministers, both BJP leaders, have received an ultimatum from farmers with regard to some upcoming programs," the press note stated further.

It added that the until now, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had supported the BJP government's agriculture laws, however, now reports of protests against SAD leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal have also emerged.

The SKM is leading the farmers' protest against the new, contentious agricultural laws. These protests have been in force since November last year when farmers from Punjab and Haryana arrived at Delhi's border to register their dissent and demand for the revocation of the farm laws.

