2nd Nationwide Crackdown on PFI: Many Detained in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka

Police attempted to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Hubballi on Thursday, 22 September. Representational image.
(Photo: PTI)
In raids carried out across the country, authorities detained and arrested workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in at least four states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam on Tuesday, 27 September.
Last week, the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, along with the state police had raided 93 locations across 15 states and arrested over 100 PFI members.
A possible ban stares at the offshoot of the National Democratic Front (NDF) for its alleged involvement in terror activities.
The raids were reportedly conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
Further, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a "joint, coordinated action" against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far. However, no case has been registered yet.
Other places where PFI activists were nabbed by state authorities on Tuesday include:
Twenty-five Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested from different districts of Assam on Tuesday, police said as per PTI.
After the nationwide crackdown on the outfit last week, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an ecosystem of terror activities.
Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the state police detained several PFI leaders in urban and rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts early on Tuesday.
PFI leaders were taken into custody from Mangaluru, Ullal, Talapady, and other parts of the DK district.
Meanwhile, five PFI leaders were taken into custody by the Udupi district police in raids conducted on their houses. Since 22 September, 70 people have been arrested under preventive measures.
Sources said raids were conducted at Hoode, Gangolli, Byndoor, Adi Udupi, and Belagavi. The detained persons are from Byndoor and from Adi Udupi.
As per an official, at least 10 people have been detained in Gujarat after they were questioned over alleged links with the PFI.
A joint team of the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency conducted the raids on Tuesday, an official said.
Further, police have arrested four activists of the PFI from different locations in Maharashtra's Thane district for alleged anti-national activities, an official said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made on Monday night in a joint operation carried out in the district by local police and crime branch officials, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Laxmikant Patil said.
In Aurangabad, the ATS and state police detained around 13 PFI workers on Tuesday, and the numbers are expected to rise later in the day.
In eight districts of Madhya Pradesh, the state police detained 21 people with ties to PFI on Tuesday.