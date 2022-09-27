2nd Nationwide Crackdown on PFI: Many Detained in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka

In raids carried out across the country, authorities detained and arrested workers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in at least four states, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam on Tuesday, 27 September.

Last week, the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, along with the state police had raided 93 locations across 15 states and arrested over 100 PFI members.

A possible ban stares at the offshoot of the National Democratic Front (NDF) for its alleged involvement in terror activities.