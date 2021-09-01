Excitement, Reluctance As Schools Reopen in Several States With COVID Protocols

Schools reopened in several states on Wednesday, 1 September, after the second wave of COVID-19. While several guidelines have been put in place for the schools to function amid concerns of the spread of the virus and warnings of a possible third wave, school authorities were seen taking several measures themselves.

In Delhi, the protocols allow maximum of 50 percent students per classroom. Institutions have also been asked to set up quarantine rooms for emergency use.

Currently, students of classes 10, 11, and 12 can attend schools for admissions and board exam-related activities, provided they have their parents' consent.