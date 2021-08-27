Delhi: Schools to Reopen in a Phased Manner From September 1

Schools in the national capital will resume physical classes in a phased manner, as classes 9-12 will reopen from September 1 and students of classes 6-8 will begin attending school from 8 September, NDTV reported.
(Photo: Bidesh Manna/IANS)
Schools in the National Capital will resume physical classes in a phased manner, as classes 9-12 will reopen from September 1 and students of classes 6-8 will begin attending school from 8 September, NDTV reported.
The decision has reportedly been taken in view of a recommendation by an experts' panel formed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which had suggested reopening schools from September.
In October 2020, schools in several states had resumed physical attendance, following a decline in COVID-19 infections. In Delhi, students of classes 9 to 12 were given the go ahead to attend school in January this year. However, the decision was revoked after a surge in cases.
As per reports, parents are concerned about the imminent third wave, and are therefore divided over the DDMA's plan to restart physical classes.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined