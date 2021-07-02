SC Seeks Response From Centre, EC, WB Govt on Plea Seeking Prez Rule

Modi-Mamata Feud. Image used for representational purpose.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 1 July, consented to hear a petition seeking direction to the Centre to impose President's Rule in West Bengal in order to contain the allegedly inconducive law and order situation in the state, following the post-poll violence that was reported in May.
The plea was heard by a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari, who have sent a notice to the Centre, West Bengal, and the Election Commission of India in relation to the petition.
The PIL has been advanced by a social worker, Jitender Singh, and UP-based lawyer Ranjana Agnihotri, who were represented in the court by advocate Hari Shankar Jain.
According to a PTI report, the plea, filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, said that the PIL has been submitted in the interests of several residents of West Bengal, who are being penalised and persecuted, allegedly due to their lending of support to the Opposition party, BJP, during the Assembly elections.
The petitioners requested the apex court to direct "the central government to exercise its power conferred by Article 355 and Article 356 keeping in view the deteriorating condition posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of India," as per a PTI report.
They further sought for direction to the Union government to deploy the armed forces in the state to ameliorate the tensions and bring normalcy to the West Bengal.
The PIL has also requested the institution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the post-poll violence reported in West Bengal.
Since the declaration of the election results for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 2 May, in which the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won with a thumping majority, reports of political violence in the state has come to the fore.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that several of its workers were killed by the TMC in the post-poll violence. Some BJP leaders have also given this a communal spin, stating that "Hindus were being attacked by Muslims".
Meanwhile, the TMC has also claimed that several of its workers have died in the violence.
(With inputs from PTI)
