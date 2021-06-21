‘No Place for Old-Timers’: Bengal BJP District President Joins TMC

In a fresh setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, the president of a district, in which the saffron party had won all five Assembly seats, switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday, 21 June, reported news agency ANI.

Joining TMC in the presence of BJP-returnee Mukul Roy, Ganga Prasad Sharma, the BJP chief in north Bengal’s Alipurduar, alleged that old timers do not have a place in BJP. He added that Kailash Vijayvargiya was responsible for the saffron party’s loss in Bengal.