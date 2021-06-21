‘No Place for Old-Timers’: Bengal BJP District President Joins TMC

In a fresh setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, the president of a district, in which the saffron party had won all five Assembly seats, switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress on Monday, 21 June, reported news agency ANI.
Joining TMC in the presence of BJP-returnee Mukul Roy, Ganga Prasad Sharma, the BJP chief in north Bengal’s Alipurduar, alleged that old timers do not have a place in BJP. He added that Kailash Vijayvargiya was responsible for the saffron party’s loss in Bengal.
Sharma’s switch to the TMC comes after MP Jon Barla appeared to speak in favour of a separate state for districts in north Bengal.
