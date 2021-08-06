SC to Deliver Judgement on Amazon's Plea Against Future-Reliance Deal Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on e-commerce company Amazon's plea disputing the the deal between Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail on Friday, 6 August.

The judgement will also decide if Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, which would prevent the Rs 24,731 crore deal, is enforceable under Indian law.

A bench Justices R F Nariman and B R Gavai will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 AM.

They had reserved it on 29 July, after senior advocates Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium.