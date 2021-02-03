Future Retail Moves HC against Status Quo Order on Reliance Deal

Mentioning the filing of the appeal, senior advocate Darius Khambata for Future Retail Ltd urged the bench to hear their stay application on Wednesday afternoon itself.

"FRL will be saved from insolvency...the matter is coming up tomorrow otherwise..." Khambata said as per the report.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar for Amazon opposed the mentioning and stated that the court's procedure ought to be followed.

On Tuesday, a single-judge bench of Justice JR Midha had directed Future Retail Ltd to maintain status quo in relation to its deal with Reliance.