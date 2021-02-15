SC Grants 5-Day Bail to Siddique Kappan to Visit Ailing Mother

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 February, granted a five-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan to visit his ailing mother in Kerala, reported ANI.

Kappan has been under arrest since 5 October 2020, and was held while he was travelling to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to cover the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman on the basis of a “tip about suspicious people.” A section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was applied in the FIR against Kappan.

Since then, the journalist from Kerala has been jailed in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.