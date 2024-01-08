'Justice Has Prevailed... She Was in Tears': Bilkis Bano's Lawyer on SC Verdict

"Bilkis was elated after the verdict. She began to cry. These were tears of joy. It's been a long fight with all the turmoil she faced, but it has given us immense satisfaction."

This is what Shobha Gupta, Bilkis Bano's counsel, told The Quint shortly after the Supreme Court on Monday, 8 January, quashed the 2022 remission and premature release granted to the 11 convicts in the gang-rape case of Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.