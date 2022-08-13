CWG 2022 Indian Contingent Celebrates Satwiksairaj's Birthday Ahead of PM Meet

The Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) contingent celebrated badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s birthday ahead of their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Saturday.

Satwik, who turned 22 on Saturday was part of the Indian badminton team that reaped rewards in the recently concluded CWG 2022 at Birmingham.

In a video posted by Sports Authority of India (SAI) on their Twitter handle, Satwik could be seen hugged and wished by his fellow members of the Indian contingent.

Satwik’s doubles partner Chirag Shetty, ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, and table tennis stars Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai were all present in the video. A visibly happy Satwik could be seen blushing and thanking everyone.