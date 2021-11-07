Sanjay Singh Takes Over Six NCB Cases from Sameer Wankhede – Who is He?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) transferred six cases including the controversial Mumbai drug bust case involving Aryan Khan from the agency’s Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede to a Special Investigation Team headed by IPS officer Sanjay Singh.

This came after the vigilance team of the NCB initiated an inquiry against Wankhede on allegations of corruption and extortion in the Mumbai drug bust case.

During the course of the investigation against Aryan Khan and others, several politicians from Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena and NCP accused Wankhede of framing false cases against the Bollywood fraternity.