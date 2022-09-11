'Why Was He Let In the Sewer,' Sanitation Worker's Kin Questions Mundka Death

“Who allowed him to go down the manhole?” asked the brother-in-law of a sanitation worker, who died of toxic gases while cleaning a sewer in a colony in Mundka area, asking justice for his family.

A sanitation worker and a security guard died on Friday in Mundka's Bakkarwala area after they inhaled toxic gases inside a sewer they had gone down to clean. They were identified as Rohit Chandilya aged 32, and Ashok, 30.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Satish Kumar said that Chandilya was the husband of his younger sister. Kumar said he had gone the spot where the two men had died on Friday, and found one of them was his brother-in-law.

The bodies of both the men had to be pulled out with the help from the fire brigade, as efforts to extract them manually by the colony residents had failed.