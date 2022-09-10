Armed Group Goes on Stabbing Spree Against Rivals in Delhi; 1 Killed, 4 Injured

The victims were identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan, and Fardeen, and were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in the vicinity, police added.
A man was stabbed to death and four others got injured in two related attacks on Friday evening, 9 September, in Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said.
According to police, the incident of stabbing was reported in K-Block, Mangolpuri at 4.36 pm on Friday. The victims were identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan, and Fardeen, and were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in the vicinity, police added.
The doctors at the hospital declared Armaan as “brought dead.”
Explaining the timeline of events, Additional DCP Outer Delhi Amit Verma said, “Yesterday at around 4.30 pm, police received a call about a murder in Mangolpuri PS area. Police reached the spot and found a man, Armaan dead, two injured. The incident happened due to enmity between two families who were trying to create their dominance in the area,” ANI reported.
Denying any communal angle, Verma added, “The main accused Saif, Vineet and Shahrukh have been arrested. Other accused have been identified and four teams have been sent to nab them. No communal angle as both families belong to Muslim community.”
Fardeen, who sustained minor injuries, said that around 2.15 pm, he was going somewhere on his motorcycle, and had an altercation outside one Shahrukh's house with his brother Shahbir over his bike, said a senior police officer.
Fardeen went back to his home, where his brother, Monty, told him he would resolve the matter peacefully with Shahrukh, he said. The latter then left home along with Fardeen.
When they met Shahrukh, the latter abused Monty and they had a heated argument. As it happened, their cousin Armaan also reached there and became a part of the argument, PTI reported.
Shahrukh and his brother Shahbir asked their associates to bring knives, police said.
After the incident, the group went to O-Block Mangolpuri to take revenge from one Matthi who had beaten Saif's brother Kaif a few days ago, police added.
In O-Block, they found two friends of Matthi – Anurag and Ravi. They asked them for Matthi's whereabouts and stabbed both of them as well. Anurag sustained major injuries, while Ravi has been discharged, police said.
Two cases – murder and attempt to murder – against the accused are being registered at Mangolpuri Police Station, the officer said.
Saif and Vineet (after suspected self-inflicted injuries) admitted themselves at Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital, Rohini, they said.
Police said Shahrukh, Saif, and Vineet have been apprehended in these cases and efforts are being made to arrest other accused.
