Orphaned by Sewer: 'My Dad Was Never Given Protective Gear While Cleaning Drain'

“We got a call from someone in the afternoon that our father had died. He had not been given any protective gear. He was cleaning the sewer and suddenly fainted. He had inhaled the poisonous gas,” says Khushboo.

Khusbhoo is the eldest of three sisters, the others being Sona, 13, and Anokhi, 10. Their mother passed away seven years ago due to a pregnancy complication.

“We miss our father. He would bring us snacks – momo, tikki, chowmein. He would miss our mother dearly. I remember that days before he passed away, he spoke about her to us,” says Khushboo.