Rajasthan Triple Suicide: 'Sisters Were Good at Studies, But Forced to Quit'

"The three sisters used to do everything together since childhood. They even married into the same household," says 25-year-old Hemraj Meena, a cousin of the three sisters found dead in a well in Dudu district, near Rajasthan's capital Jaipur, on 28 May.

"They were being repeatedly harassed by their in-laws over dowry. They also forced them to quit their studies,” Hemraj tells The Quint.