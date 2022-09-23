Debit Card, Credit Card Tokenisation: Steps to Tokenise Cards; Latest Details

According to the latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate, the process of tokenisation of debit and credit cards will come to effect on 1 October 2022. This is going to replace all credit and debit card information used for online, point-of-sale, and in-app transactions with independent tokens. Since the date is near, debit and credit card holders should know how tokenisation works. They should also understand the steps to tokenise their debit and credit cards correctly.

The tokenisation of debit and credit cards is set to replace sensitive payment details such as the 16-digit plastic card numbers, names, expiry dates, and codes with a unique number or token. This is being rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the safety of the cardholders. To know more, one should go through the details stated by the RBI.