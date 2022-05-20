Quick Steps to Get Your New Credit Card

With a credit card, you can easily get the shopping experience you desire, thanks to the range of benefits, as well as the ability to instantly purchase a product. You further get access to discounts, cashback offers, entry into luxe airport lounges, airline miles, and more. With so many attractive benefits to choose from, there is really no reason to postpone getting your own credit card. And, applying for a credit card is much easier than you might think. Here is all you need to do to get your new credit card.

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for a Credit Card

Before you begin your application process, determine the type of credit card you want by choosing from a range of options. There are entertainment credit cards, business credit cards, lifestyle cards, travel cards, reward cards, and more, to pick from. The next step is checking your eligibility. Although some criteria for credit cards may be quite basic, checking them prior to applying is recommended. In India, most credit cards require the following:

● The applicant is at least 18 years old before they apply.

● The minimum annual income of the applicant is anywhere between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh.

● The applicant is either self-employed or salaried.

Apply for a Credit Card Online

To apply for your credit card, you can visit the appropriate bank’s website and begin filling out the online application form.

Another way of doing this is through the Bajaj MARKETS website, which also allows you to compare options between different banks and their offerings. To do so, simply follow the steps below:

Step 1: Head to the Bajaj MARKETS website, click on ‘Cards’ and select the bank you want to get your credit card from.

Step 2: Go on to compare the range of credit card options and select the one you like.

Step 3: Fill in your most up-to-date personal and professional details and Check for any added offers on your credit card online.

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply’ and upload the necessary documents. These can include:

● ID Proof in the form of your Aadhaar card, Passport, or PAN Card.

● A recent passport photograph or ‘selfie’

● Your proof of address from a PAN Card, driving license, or other.

Step 5: Once all necessary documents are uploaded, click on submit to send in your credit card application.

You will receive an email or message indicating that your credit card application is being processed. Once it is approved, you will receive a notification from either or both of these portals.

Apply for a Credit Card Offline

Applying for a card offline is quite similar to applying online, except that you need to visit the bank branch in person, fill in the application form and attach photocopies of all necessary documents.

Credit Card Rejection

When applying for a credit card, there is a chance that your application may be rejected, due to one or more of the following reasons.

Having a credit score that is considered too low Not having stable employment. Not meeting the criteria for required monthly income. Not falling into the required age group to apply for a credit card. Working at an organisation that has been delisted.

Applying for a credit card through Bajaj MARKETS also gives you tons of benefits, cashback offers, attractive discounts, and other great deals on products and experiences. Check out the offers on site and apply for your next credit card today.