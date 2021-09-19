While Sakinaka Rape Case Will Be Tried in Fast-Track Court, Do They Really Help?

Fast-track courts have been set up across the country using the Nirbhaya Fund to provide speedy justice in cases of sexual abuse against women and children. Under the scheme, 138 courts got approval in Maharashtra, but only a few started functioning amongst them.

According to data from the Lok Sabha, in the year 2018, 1,60,642 cases have been settled in Maharashtra. In 2019, 29,779 cases were settled. But due to the slow judicial process due to waves of COVID, only 5,119 cases in 2020 and 3,039 cases so far in 2021 have seen verdicts. After UP, Maharashtra has the highest number of pending cases in its fast-track courts.