Raju, Accused in Rape, Murder of Saidabad 6-Yr-Old, Found Dead on Railway Tracks

The accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad's Saidabad was found dead on the railway tracks at Ghanpur station in Telangana on Thursday, 16 September.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
"Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," the Twitter handle of the DGP of Telangana Police wrote.
Hyderabad East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ramesh confirmed the death of the accused Pallakonda Raju but said that he had to ascertain more details with the concerned police personnel.
"I am told that the police were chasing him and not heeding to the warning, he jumped in front of a train. Once all details are ascertained it will be shared with the media," he told The News Minute.
Thirty-year-old Raju had been absconding since the incident was reported on 9 September but was seen in CCTV footage in LB Nagar area a day after the crime was reported.
On Tuesday, Hyderabad police had announced a Rs 10 lakh reward for any information leading to arrest of the accused in the case.
Meanwhile, the same day, Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy had said that the accused in the case "will be killed in an encounter", according to a report by The Times of India.
This was just a day after the state's Congress chief Revanth Reddy had demanded a similar punishment for the accused.
"We will definitely arrest him and will do the encounter," Reddy had told reporters.
The body of the child had been found in the house of the accused and the man is said to have befriended the child by offering her chocolates before committing the offence.
The incident led to protests outside the residence of the accused and residents had pelted stones at the house.
(With inputs from The News Minute and The Times of India.)
