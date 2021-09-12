Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: NCW Team Meets Victim's Family in Mumbai

In wake of Mumbai's Sakinaka rape and murder incident that took place on Friday, a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) rushed to meet officials and the victim's family members on Sunday, 12 September.
The apex women's rights panel has also frowned at a statement of Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale who told the media how the local police team reached the site of the incident within 10 minutes.
"It (police) can't be present at every crime location. They would reach only after getting information. Police worked to the best of their capability," he had said on Saturday.
The NCW members visited the family members of the 33-year old victim, who is survived by two minor daughters.
They also went to the crime scene and the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital where the victim was rushed, underwent surgery, but succumbed to her grievous injuries after battling for nearly 33 hours.
Hours after the incident, the Sakinaka police had used tech-intel and caught the accused, Mohan Chauhan, 45, an unemployed driver hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, as the incident sparked a massive political uproar.
He is currently in police custody till 21 September and being interrogated for the motives leading to the crime that occurred in the desolate Khairani Road locality of Sakinaka on the eve of Ganeshotsav.
Women leaders from the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and activists from across the state have expressed outrage over the incident and demanded implementation of the proposed 'Shakti Law' at the earliest.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined