Sakinaka Rape-Murder Case: NCW Team Meets Victim's Family in Mumbai

In wake of Mumbai's Sakinaka rape and murder incident that took place on Friday, a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) rushed to meet officials and the victim's family members on Sunday, 12 September.

The apex women's rights panel has also frowned at a statement of Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale who told the media how the local police team reached the site of the incident within 10 minutes.

"It (police) can't be present at every crime location. They would reach only after getting information. Police worked to the best of their capability," he had said on Saturday.