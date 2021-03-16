Sachin a Scapegoat: Arrested Mumbai Cop’s Brother Moves Bombay HC

The brother of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, detained by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Ambani threat case, has moved the Bombay High Court claiming that the cop has been made a scapegoat to fulfil the political agendas of “big interested parties”, reported Bar & Bench.

In the Habeas Corpus petition, Sudharm Vaze alleged that his brother Sachin was arrested in a hurry, adding that ulterior motives could be at play behind his brother’s interrogation.