Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised Days After Testing COVID Positive

Recently, Tendulkar had participated in the Road Safety World Series, where he led the team to a title win.

Apart from Tendulkar, India Legends players S Badrinath and the Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – also had tested positive for the virus.

Tendulkar, 47, scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format.

Tendulkar is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.