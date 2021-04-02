Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised Days After Testing COVID Positive

Days after testing positive for coronavirus, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday, 2 April, that he has been hospitalised.
"Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone. Wishing all Indians & my teammates on the 10th anniversary of our World Cup win," Tendulkar tweeted.
On 27 March, Tendulkar tweeted saying he had tested positive for the virus following mild symptoms. "I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," he had said.
Recently, Tendulkar had participated in the Road Safety World Series, where he led the team to a title win.
Apart from Tendulkar, India Legends players S Badrinath and the Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – also had tested positive for the virus.
Tendulkar, 47, scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format.
Tendulkar is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket. He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.
Published: 02 Apr 2021,11:27 AM IST