Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID Positive, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’
I’ve quarantined myself at home & am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” Tendulkar said.
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said on Saturday, 27 March, that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
"I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," he said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The 47-year-old said that he tested himself after experiencing mild symptoms and is following the protocols advised by doctors. As of now, everyone else in his home have tested negative.
The former India cricketer got himself tested recently on his return from Raipur, where he had gone to play Road Safety Cricket Series. The India legends side, led by Sachin, had won the Road Safety Cricket Series by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.
Tendulkar had recently posted a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his COVID-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.
The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday and the state government also announced night curfew from Sunday night. The curfew order doesn't put restrictions on movement at night but prohibits gathering in public places.
Shopping malls will also remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am in Maharashtra in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, the guidelines said.
Tendulkar scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format. The 47-year-old is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket.
He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.
