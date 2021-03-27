Sachin Tendulkar Tests COVID Positive, Has ‘Mild Symptoms’

Tendulkar had recently posted a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his COVID-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday and the state government also announced night curfew from Sunday night. The curfew order doesn't put restrictions on movement at night but prohibits gathering in public places.

Shopping malls will also remain closed from 8 pm to 7 am in Maharashtra in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases, the guidelines said.

Tendulkar scored 15,921, the most runs in Test cricket history. His 18,426 in ODIs is also the most by anyone in the format. The 47-year-old is also the only one to have hit 100 centuries in international cricket.

He played international cricket between 1989 and 2013 and was also a part of the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning Indian team.