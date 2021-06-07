‘Will Work Together With Everyone, Bring Youth Back to Bengal’

“All those who left West Bengal for better job opportunities will come back. They will all come back home to Bengal,” says Saayoni Ghosh, who has been appointed as the president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC), after Abhishek Banerjee resigned from the post to take charge as the general secretary of the ruling party in the state.

The announcement was made at a virtual meeting on Saturday, 5 June, which was attended by TMC’s working committee, MLAs, and poll strategist Prashant Kishore. The appointments were made as the party is aiming to play a bigger role in national politics and challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.