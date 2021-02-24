Mamata Attacks Modi Amidst Celebrity Joinings at Rally in Hooghly

Bengali actor Saayoni Ghosh, recently embroiled in controversy over her remarks against the BJP and subsequent trolling, joined the TMC at Mamata's rally.

"I'm grateful to Didi that she has given me the opportunity to be here in such a short time and at such a young age. I promise that we will work towards the safety and empowerment of women in Bengal. We will keep the holistic development of Bengal in mind. We will keep its peace and tranquility. The land of Bengal cannot become a target only before the elections," said Ghosh while joining.

Former Bengal men's cricket team captain, Manoj Tiwary also joined the party, and is being seen as a likely candidate for the party from one of the seats in the Howrah district in the upcoming Assembly elections.