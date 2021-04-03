Meet Saayoni Ghosh: The Actor Who Found Her ‘Push Into Politics’

Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
The Bengal elections is a ‘star-studded’ one with both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielding film stars and celebrities across constituencies. One of them is Bengali film actor Saayoni Ghosh who is contesting from Asansol Dakshin for the TMC against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul.
The ever-energetic Ghosh has been seen campaigning mostly on foot across her constituency going door-to-door meeting and greeting the locals. She spends an extra minute if there’s a kid or a senior citizen.
She says that while she’s from Kolkata, she’s here (Asansol) to be their daughter.
Throughout the course of the campaign, Ghosh would go door-to-door asking the locals how they are, giving them a hug, and taking photos with everyone who approached her. Despite it being a sunny day, she constantly had a smile plastered to her face, even though she was walking from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.
An avid table tennis player back in school, Ghosh claims that politics is not just about herself, unlike table tennis. “It’s about the people,” she adds.
From heels on the red carpet to sneakers on muddy streets, the transition has been “hectic”, where she has to wake up at 7 am and go to sleep at 3 am. But she also calls it a “once in a lifetime experience”.
Recently, she was the victim of online trolling and even received death threats for a controversial 2015 tweet. That has been a crucial moment in her life, she claims that while it has “done a lot of damage”, it has also pushed her to “join active politics”.
When asked what she wants to weigh on the celebrities joining politics debate, she smiled and said, “if politicians did their job properly, then we wouldn’t have to join politics.”
