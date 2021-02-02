‘Rules Under Preparation’: MHA on When CAA Will Come Into Effect

More than a year after the Centre passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 2 February said that the rules to be implemented are still under preparation.

Responding to a written question by Vellalath Kochukrishnan Nair Sreekandan on whether the government is planning to implement CAA soon or will the law remain ineffective, the MHA said that the relevant committees have granted extensions for preparing the rules.