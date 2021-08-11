RSS Strong Supporter of Caste-Based Reservation: Gen Secy Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. File image.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday, 10 July, said that the organisation is a strong supporter of caste-based reservation, stating that the provision is a "historical necessity".
Addressing the audience at the launch of a book titled Makers of Modern Dalit History, Hosabale said "History of India is not different from the history from Dalits. Without their history, India’s history is incomplete," news agency PTI reported.
“It should continue as long as there is inequality being experienced by a particular section of society,” he said about reservation at the event organised by India Foundation, PTI reported.
The RSS general secretary further stated that reservation and reconciliation between different sections of the society should go hand in hand, observing that reservation as a tool for “affirmative action".
Dattatreya Hosabale was elected as the sarkaryavah (general secretary) of the RSS on 20 March this year, replacing Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi – who held the position for 12 years, since 2009.
