RSS Strong Supporter of Caste-Based Reservation: Gen Secy Dattatreya Hosabale

“It should continue as long as there is inequality being experienced by a particular section of society,” he said about reservation at the event organised by India Foundation, PTI reported.

The RSS general secretary further stated that reservation and reconciliation between different sections of the society should go hand in hand, observing that reservation as a tool for “affirmative action".

Dattatreya Hosabale was elected as the sarkaryavah (general secretary) of the RSS on 20 March this year, replacing Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi – who held the position for 12 years, since 2009.