Indian Muslims Won't Face Loss from NRC-CAA: RSS Chief in Guwahati Visit

During a two-day visit in Assam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagat said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect Indian Muslims.

“CAA and NRC haven't been formed against any citizen of India. Indian Muslims will face no loss due to CAA," Bhagwat said on 21 July, after launching a book in the state’s capital, Guwahati, titled ‘Citizenship debate over NRC and CAA-Assam and the Politics of History’.

"After partition, assurance was given that we'll take care of minorities of our country. We're abiding by that till today but Pakistan didn’t," he added.