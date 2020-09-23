RS Passes 3 Key Bills on Labour Reforms Amid Opposition Boycott

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 23 September, passed three labour reforms as the Opposition continued their protest over farm bills outside the Parliament. The Opposition boycotted both the Houses on Tuesday and had written to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, asking him not to pass the three labour related bills in Rajya Sabha, in the absence of the MPs from the Opposition party. “Don't let it get passed unilaterally... will be a blot on democracy,” wrote the Opposition, reported NDTV.

What Are the Three Labour Reforms Bills?

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; and the Code on Social Security, 2020 were passed when the Opposition was not present in the House as part of its protest against the government's two farm bills that were passed on Sunday amid widespread protest in various states by farmers. Minister of State with independent charge in the Ministry of Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar had introduced these bills on 19 September, with substantive changes after withdrawing the three codes tabled in the Parliament in 2019, reported news agency IANS.

In his concluding remark following the debate on these code Bills, Gangwar said that various changes have been done in the labour court as well as in the preamble, and that 174 out of 233, or 74 per cent, of the recommendations of the standing committee on labour across three codes have been included.

The codes will give powers to state governments on rules related to hiring, retrenchment and fixing work hours in their factories and establishments while restricting powers of the workers to form unions.

Besides, it will ensure that the government extends social security to all, including the unorganised and gig workers in a phased manner.

What Happened in Parliament?

Opposition leaders on Tuesday, 22 September, staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, demanding revocation of the suspension of all eight Members of Parliament, by protesting near the Gandhi statue in the premises. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, meanwhile, urged Opposition leaders to “rethink, introspect, return to the House to take part in discussions.” The members suspended from the House are Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Syed Nasir Hussain, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Elamaram Kareem, Sanjay Singh and Derek O’Brien.

(With inputs from NDTV and IANS)