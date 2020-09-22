Mahua Moitra's Powerful Parliament Speech Wins The Internet

A powerful parliament speech by the All India Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra is going viral on the internet. On Saturday, Moitra delivered a roaring speech where she raised pertinent questions regarding certain policies of the current government. From the GST bill to the PM Cares Fund, Moitra's thoughts resonated with many netizens.

She shared her speech on Twitter, with the caption, "I wish to ask the naked emperor- WHERE ARE YOUR CLOTHES?"

The speech is being lauded by many on Twitter.

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.