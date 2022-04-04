Royal Enfield Motorcycle Catches Fire, Explodes Outside Temple in Andhra Pradesh

A brand-new Royal Enfield motorcycle caught fire and exploded outside a temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Sunday, 3 April. No injuries have been reported yet.
The bike’s owner, Ravichandra, said that he rode the motorcycle from Mysuru (nearly 400 km) to visit the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Guntakal Mandal after buying the new vehicle. Soon after he entered the temple, the bike’s petrol tank exploded.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Last week, an electric scooter by manufacturer Pure EV went up in flames in north Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Videos circulated on social media showed a blue scooter, parked by the roadside, spewing smoke and bursting into flames in a matter of seconds.
In September last year, another scooter by Pure EV had reportedly caught fire.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
