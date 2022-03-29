Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Bursts Into Flames, Company Says It's Investigating

Ola's top of the line S1 Pro electric scooter appears to have caught on fire in Pune, Maharashtra, months after launch. No injuries were reported.

Videos circulated on social media show a blue scooter, parked by the roadside, spewing smoke and bursting into flames in a matter of seconds.

Ola said that it is investigating the incident to understand the root cause and will take "appropriate action". The Quint reached out to Ola with a list of queries about the incident, but we haven't received a response yet.

On Saturday, an Okinawa electric scooter also caught on fire in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, killing a man and his 13 year old daughter, ET Auto reported. According to the local police and the manufacturer, however, this appears to be a case of user-negligence.