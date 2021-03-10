Luxury Bus Row: Nitin Gadkari Refutes Charges Involving Swedish Co

Swedish manufacturer Scania allegedly paid bribes to win bus contracts in India, an investigation by three media outlets along with an internal probe by the truck and bus maker has revealed.
The investigation has also shed light on an alleged transaction between the bus maker and a company said to have ties with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's sons.
“The media allegations that in November 2016, Scania delivered a luxury bus to a company that had close ties with Gadkari's sons are malicious, fabricated and baseless,” it said.
Scania commenced operations in India in 2007, with a manufacturing unit coming up in 2011. As per an investigation by three media outlets, Scania paid bribes in seven different states between 2013 and 2016.
Serious shortcomings by employees, including senior management, were revealed via an internal investigation by the company that was started in 2017, a Scania spokesperson told Reuters.
The internal investigation report from 2018 was made available to German broadcaster ZDF and Swedish television SVT.
The Reuters report also highlighted how truck models were falsified by replacing chassis number and license plates on trucks to sell them to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in a $11.8 million (Rs 8 crore) deal.
On the alleged connection with Gadkari in the whole matter, a report by SVT is quoted as saying, “At the end of 2017, Scania’s auditors received tips that Scania had provided India’s Minister of Transport with a specially designed 'luxury bus' as a gift. According to the report, sources also provided information to the German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen, which owns Scania, that the bus was a gift to an Indian minister with the aim of getting an assignment in India.”
Gadkari’s office, in a statement released on Wednesday, said, “The allegations that the bus was not paid for and was used for the wedding of Gadkari's daughter are nothing but a figment of media’s imagination.”
"Gadkari and his family members have absolutely nothing to do with the purchase or sale of the bus. Nor do they have anything to do with any firm or individual who might be linked with the purchase or sale of the bus... The attempts by a section of the media to drag the name of Nitin Gadkari and his family, therefore, are very unfortunate and part of a sinister and malicious campaign to malign Gadkari and tarnish his unblemished reputation as a person of impeccable integrity," the statement said.
(With input from Reuters and The Wire.)
