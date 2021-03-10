Luxury Bus Row: Nitin Gadkari Refutes Charges Involving Swedish Co

The internal investigation report from 2018 was made available to German broadcaster ZDF and Swedish television SVT.

The Reuters report also highlighted how truck models were falsified by replacing chassis number and license plates on trucks to sell them to Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in a $11.8 million (Rs 8 crore) deal.

On the alleged connection with Gadkari in the whole matter, a report by SVT is quoted as saying, “At the end of 2017, Scania’s auditors received tips that Scania had provided India’s Minister of Transport with a specially designed 'luxury bus' as a gift. According to the report, sources also provided information to the German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen, which owns Scania, that the bus was a gift to an Indian minister with the aim of getting an assignment in India.”