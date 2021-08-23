Rolls Royce Among 17 Luxury Cars Seized in Bengaluru for Lacking Valid Documents

A Rolls Royce was seized along with 16 other high-end vehicles on Sunday, 22 August in Bengaluru for plying without valid documents.

These cars were parked near UB City, a high-end commercial establishment in the heart of Bengaluru.

Officials said the cars did not have any valid documents as mandated by the Union government-run Parivahan Sewa website. The Rolls Royce is registered in Maharashtra, they said.