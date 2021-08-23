Rolls Royce Among 17 Luxury Cars Seized in Bengaluru for Lacking Valid Documents

A Rolls Royce car was seized along with 16 other high-end vehicles on Sunday, 22 August in Bengaluru for plying without valid documents.
These cars were parked near UB City, a high-end commercial establishment in the heart of Bengaluru.
Officials said the cars did not have any valid documents as mandated by the Union government-run Parivahan Sewa website. The Rolls Royce is registered in Maharashtra, they said.
Transport Commissioner N Shiva Kumar said the vehicles were seized because there were no documents available.
"We don't know whom it belongs to. There are no documents available with them (drivers). That's why the vehicles were seized," Kumar told PTI. According to news agency ANI, the Rolls Royce car registered in 2019 is worth around Rs 16 crore and did not have a valid insurance either.
Speaking with TNM, an official attached with the Regional Transport Office said that the other cars included luxury brands like Audi, Porsche and Jaguar. “All these cars are worth in crores. The Rolls Royce was most probably owned by a prominent Bollywood star. None of the vehicle users could produce valid documentation when we asked them. They can take back the vehicles when they come to us with the documents,” he said.
In March, the CID in Mangaluru was probing a case of alleged middlemen selling luxury cars in violation of legal processes. At that time, it was alleged that a Jaguar was bought by a Bengaluru-based private company worker from a middleman for Rs 14.5 lakh. The original owner of the car could not be traced.
Published: 23 Aug 2021,03:32 PM IST