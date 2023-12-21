Camps & Cramps: How Periods Become an Ordeal for Rohingya Refugee Women in Delhi

In one of the largest period health surveys taken in India by Gynoveda, it was revealed that nearly 70% Indian women face problems related to menstrual health and 83% women admitted to having painful periods.

Minara too experiences a painful period. The 30-year-old Rohingya woman has lived in Kalindi Kunj camps since 2012. However, in light of fires and no help from the authorities, it has become more difficult to manage water and sanitation.

"Nothing has improved since then. For women, it's all the more difficult here," she said. Minara's periods are painful and she ends up losing work and money because of the same.

Minara lost her husband a few years ago and is now working in housekeeping to provide for her four children.