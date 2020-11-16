RJD to Boycott Nitish Kumar’s Oath, Says ‘Mandate Against NDA’

RJD will be boycotting Nitish Kumar’s oath ceremony and announced on Twitter that the mandate was against the NDA The Quint Tejashwi Yadav, party leader of RJD, to boycott Nitish’s swearing in ceremony in Bihar. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint) India RJD will be boycotting Nitish Kumar’s oath ceremony and announced on Twitter that the mandate was against the NDA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet that the party will be boycotting the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying that "the mandate for change is against the NDA". Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term on Monday, 16 November, in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar is representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which won a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly.

In the tweet, the party said that the public is agitated by the fraud of the NDA. The party called themselves the “representatives of the public, and said they will stand with them.”. They claimed that the people’s mandate has been replaced by a government order.

The party said on Twitter that the “unemployed, the farmers, the contract workers and the employed teachers of people will tell you what is going on with them in Bihar”.

In another tweet, RJD said that “two forced governments are being formed in Bihar”, with one being corrupt and the other being faceless. They said with the “faceless and forced senior constituent of Tantra Prapanch” and the CM who is “powerless, lax, corrupt and forced”. They also mentioned that RJD has a strong support base and Bihar has “accepted it’s most loved leader in Tejashwi Yadav”.

Bihar Oath Ceremony For CM Nitish Kumar, Two Deputy CMs and 12 Other Ministers

NDA legislature party leaders had a meeting on Sunday, 15 November to name Nitish Kumar as the returning CM of Bihar. The oath-taking ceremony will be held around 4:30 pm on Monday.

Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister of Bihar along with two deputy CMs and 12 other ministers, according to NDTV. There will be two deputy CMs from the BJP this time around – Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

According to the channel, along with two posts of the deputy CM, the saffron party is also being given the post of Speaker in the Bihar Assembly. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will be in attendance. The NDA won the Bihar elections by a narrow margin, bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly. While the BJP won an impressive 74 seats, the JD(U) was reduced to 43.