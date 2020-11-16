Nitish Kumar Set to Take Oath as CM; 2 Deputy CMs From BJP Likely

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term on Monday, 16 November, ending a bevy of speculation over his role in an alliance where the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the 'big brother' in terms of electoral fortunes.

However, there has been speculation over the post of the deputy chief minister, which BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi had occupied till now. According to reports, there will be two deputy CMs from the BJP this time around – Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.