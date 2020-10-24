Lalu Yadav Out on 9 Nov, Nitish’s Farewell Next Day: Tejashwi

Taking a jibe, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted on Friday that his father and Bihar politician Lalu Yadav will come out of jail on 9 November, marking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s farewell, a day later.



The Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate assured victory for the party in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Yadav has been in judicial custody in Jharkhand in a corruption scandal and was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the cases. "Lalu ji is getting released on 9 November. He has got one bail and will secure another on 9 November, which also happens to be my birthday. The next day, Nitishji will have his farewell," Tejashwi Yadav said at an election rally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Hisua.

Bihar will be going to polls on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November, and the results will be announced on 10 November. In his address, Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar government of failing to eliminate corruption, create jobs and health facilities and handling the migrant crisis.



"Nitishji, you are tired. You won't be able to take care of Bihar," the 30-year-old leader said, reported NDTV.

Tejaswi said that his party will keep up the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs. Responding to the question posed by NDA on funds, he said Bihar has a budget of Rs 2.13 lakh crore and the Nitish Kumar government manages to spend just 60 per cent of it. He also promised to waive examination fees and fare for commuting to exam centres, making contractual teachers permanent, and raising the old-age pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000. “This fight is not between Nitish and Tejashwi, neither is it between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. It is a fight between the people and a dictatorial government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing rallies in Rohtas, Gaya and Bhagalpur districts, reminded the people of the 15 years reign of ‘crime and loot’ under the RJD regime.



Rahul Gandhi had slammed the BJP saying their promise of 19 lakh jobs is akin to its pledge of depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of the people.