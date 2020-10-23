‘PM Modi Had to Invoke Article 370 to Get Votes in Bihar’: Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said it was a mistake to claim that she has abandoned the fight for special status of J&K.

Responding to PM Modi ’s jibe on the Opposition with regard to Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said PM Modi had “nothing else to show to ask for votes.”

On Friday, kicking off his election campaign with Nitish Kumar in Bihar’s Sasaram, PM Modi attacked the Opposition for demanding the restoration of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Mufti added, “We are even behind Bangladesh when it comes to economy. Be it unemployment or any other issue, they have failed on all fronts. When they fail on all fronts, they are reminded of Kashmir and Article 370.”

Claiming that she has not abandoned the fight to get back J&K’s special status that was revoked by the Centre on 5 August 2019, Mufti said, as quoted by NDTV, "Those who feel we will abandon Kashmir are mistaken."

She added, “Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too.”

Six regional parties, including PDP, with the support of Congress and CPI (M) at the national level have formed 'Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' (PAGD) and launched a joint struggle for restoration of the Statehood and Articles 370 and 35-A.