Photos: 'Reclaim the Night' Protest Erupts in Delhi Over Kolkata Rape and Murder

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital on 9 August.
Saptarshi Basak
Protestors at Mela Ground, CR Park, on the night of 14 August.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak)
On the night of 14 August, hundreds of residents in Delhi came out in solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata and elsewhere, days after a post graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and killed in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. At Mela Ground in South Delhi’s CR Park, protestors demanded for justice for the victim amid loud chants and sloganeering.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
An elderly woman is seen holding the banner at the protest site, “Women, Reclaim the Night."
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
A woman holds a poster saying, "Hang the Rapists”, as others chant slogans demanding justice.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
A man holds a poster that reads, "Raat dokhol din bodol," which translates to "Claim the night, bring the change."
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Protestors hold up candles at the protest in Mela Ground, CR Park.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Protestors speak to the media at CR Park, New Delhi.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
A protestor holds the sign, "Save the victims, not the rapists."
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
A group of women chant slogans and demand justice.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
