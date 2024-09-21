Doctors Give a Breather to Mamata's Government

A disenchanted civil society outraged by the horrific crime made the battle on the streets look like one for a regime change even though it did not have either the sanction of the ballot box. The movement was the culmination of accumulated public angst over corruption, malpractices, brazen political intimidation, a vitiated educational environment and a steady downward spiral of civic standards and moral moorings.

A determined and steadfast leadership of junior doctors often made the agitation look like one having the distinct traits of a “Gandhian satyagraha.” The junior doctors would begin a peaceful sit-in wherever they faced barriers and barricades in their marches. The overriding mood was one of peaceful negotiations and a resolution of their concerns and demands, whatever the provocations. The junior doctors consciously did not allow politics to infiltrate the movement.

Senior citizens in their ‘70s would turn up at the “dharna” manch with a bunch of homemade chapatis and subzi to feed the students. Others would simply bring a flask of tea and some packets of biscuits. The horrific tragedy at R G Kar gave birth to a spontaneous people’s movement in Bengal that was not merely restricted to junior doctors.

In contrast to the doctors, many saw a misplaced and misjudged priority in the utterances of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While the public outrage centred around the gross mishandling of the case, the CM walked a different path, praising the cops for their crowd control efficiency. After the 14 August midnight rampage of the R G Kar hospital, even the Commissioner of Police acknowledged the failure in not being able to properly assess the situation but Mamata took a more positive line.