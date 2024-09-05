RG Kar Rape and Murder: Over a Dozen Heads Have Rolled in the Medical Fraternity

Dr Suhrita Paul: The West Bengal government on 21 August, sacked Suhrita Paul, who was appointed as principal to replace Ghosh. However, protesting junior doctors did not allow her to take charge. Paul had stepped in on 13 August, after Ghosh was shunted out, but was removed after a delegation of students met officials at the Swasthya Bhavan.

Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay: The medical superintendent and vice principal of RG Kar was removed after the rape and murder.

Dr Arunabh Dutta Chowdhury: The head of the Chest Department at RG Kar was removed from his post and transferred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he was met with angry protesters.

Dr Avik Dey: The Trinamool Congress' student wing on Monday suspended a senior PGT doctor who was said to be close to Ghosh. Dey came into focus when video grabs of the rape and murder crime scene released by the Kolkata Police showed him at the spot, raising questions about his presence there. The Indian Medical Association functionaries complained that he had no business being there. A Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad spokesperson said that the suspension will continue till the investigations are over.

Afsar Ali: An employee of RG Kar who reportedly functioned as a security guard for Ghosh has been arrested by the CBI.

Dr Sudipta Ray: Expelled a member of the RG Kar ex-Students’ Association. He also happens to be a Trinamool Congress MLA.

Two other PGT doctors were also suspended as they allegedly owed allegiance to the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad and had been terrorising students at Midnapore Medical College and Burdwan Medical College.

Additionally, two assistant commissioners of the Kolkata Police and an inspector have been suspended in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on the night of 14 August. They were charged with dereliction of duty and are facing an inquiry.

A polygraph test has been sought for an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Kolkata Police of the 4th Battalion for providing shelter to the prime accused in the rape and murder case.

Two medical vendors and traders having alleged connections with RG Kar have been arrested by the CBI.

The flames of anger over the rape and murder continue to burn. Come 5 September, everyone will be looking up to the CBI progress report that is to be placed before the Supreme Court and its future directions to deal with not only the RG Kar horror but the safety of women across the nation.

(The writer is a Kolkata-based senior journalist. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)