RG Kar Rape and Murder: Over a Dozen Heads Have Rolled in the Medical Fraternity

Relentlessly protesting since the horrifying rape and murder of a colleague, the agitating junior doctors of West Bengal have run a steadfast movement, setting examples in determination, courage, and innovative, inspiring leadership.
Over a dozen heads have already rolled within the medical fraternity including senior principals, medical superintendents and vice principals. The latest one to catch up with law enforcement is the arrested and suspended former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital — Dr Sandip Ghosh.
Ghosh apart, the list includes a number of principals who shuttled between hospitals as agitating doctors refused to accept them, at least three police officers, student leaders of the medical college owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress who used to flaunt their immense clout and allegedly terrorise the others, and so on.
The headcount silently and steadily keeps mounting.
'A Straight Spine'
When a junior doctors’ delegation met the Commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday after a stoic 22-hour sit-in on the roads, holding a virtual overnight siege of the Lalbazar Police Headquarters, the students carried the replica of a “spine” standing erect and placed it before the table of the Commissioner of Police.
“Our message was loud and clear,” said one of the student delegates. “The spine was a message in symbolism to tell the top cop that he needed to have a straight spine. He did not have one and we wanted him to quit.”
The students alleged a series of faux pas committed by the police since the heinous rape and murder, including its failure to secure the crime scene and stop a rampaging mob attack on the hospital on the night of 14 August. More than the hospital's infrastructure, the attack destroyed the confidence of the student doctors who now find the security environment at their workplace toxic and frightening.
Out on the roads earlier this week, thousands of junior doctors chanted, “We want justice,” many of them holding flower bouquets and red roses to confront and greet the combat forces who had lined up in battle gear behind nine-foot-high iron barricades. Before the delegation was allowed to meet the Commissioner of Police after a gruelling 22 hours on the roads, the junior doctors sang the National Anthem in chorus and took a vow not to wilt under pressure and to carry the movement forward till justice was meted out.
Their demand for an audience with the Commissioner of Police was fulfilled, and the students not only lifted their siege but swept the roads clear of all the debris and waste that the 22-hour sit-in might have left behind. There was no dearth of compassion from surrounding residents, many of whom trouped down to the roads on Monday night to offer tea, biscuits, bread, toast and water bottles to the agitating doctors. It was a moment of reckoning and realisation that hearts can be won and battles conquered with commitment, grit, and of course, without violence.
As the junior doctors’ movement nears a month, they continue to seek a cleansing of the hospital set-up and the removal of the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. And if the whispers are any indication, a change of guard in the top police hierarchy is not ruled out either.
Sandip Ghosh's Arrest
The principal of RG Kar Hospital under whose tenure the rape and murder occurred, initially stepped down after public pressure owning “moral responsibility” and alleging a “political conspiracy” but was reinstated as the principal of the National Medical College which the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court struck down. Ghosh was finally arrested by the CBI on 2 September by the Anti Corruption Branch and taken to Nizam Palace.
As Dr Ghosh was produced at the CBI-designated special court at Alipore, charges were brought against him under Section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) to be read with Section 420 of the IPC (cheating and dishonesty), and under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. The charges together, account for cognisable offences, and are non-bailable.
The defence told the court that Dr Ghosh had been cooperating with the investigation right from the beginning and that his period of custody should be reduced. The judge granted eight days of CBI custody against the 10 demanded by the agency.
Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of RG Kar had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking CBI and ED investigations against Ghosh, which now forms the basis of the CBI investigation. A High Court bench had granted permission to Ali to file a petition seeking a probe against alleged financial irregularities.
Ali had been a whistleblower against these irregularities and had alerted the Chief Minister’s Office and the Health Department in 2023 as well, well before the catastrophic tragedy of 9 August. He had formally intimated the State Vigilance Commission regarding Ghosh's wrongdoings but no action had been taken.
The irregularities pointed out by Ali that form the basis of the CBI investigation relate to the following:
Illegal dealing in dead bodies at the RG Kar's morgue by producing wrong post-mortem reports. An official complaint was made to the state's Human Rights Commission and the Health Department. No action was taken
Wrongful dealings in biomedical waste of RG Kar Hospital. Several complaints were lodged regarding improper segregation, collection, and disposal of biomedical waste. An inquiry had recorded that the biomedical waste was being illegally sold to agents from Bangladesh and allegedly recycled
Tender manipulations to award orders to specific traders for setting up a skill lab at the hospital's premises at an abnormal cost
Purchasing medical equipment at higher prices and buying category items from the open market (illegal for government hospitals to do)
Serious nepotism in the selection of vendors, including renting of hospital space for running stalls without any licenses, GST registration and FSSAI certification
An illegal cafe set up with the involvement of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit of RG Kar
Misappropriation of academic funds for expenses that were not related to academics
The Other Heads
Dr Suhrita Paul: The West Bengal government on 21 August, sacked Suhrita Paul, who was appointed as principal to replace Ghosh. However, protesting junior doctors did not allow her to take charge. Paul had stepped in on 13 August, after Ghosh was shunted out, but was removed after a delegation of students met officials at the Swasthya Bhavan.
Dr Bulbul Mukhopadhyay: The medical superintendent and vice principal of RG Kar was removed after the rape and murder.
Dr Arunabh Dutta Chowdhury: The head of the Chest Department at RG Kar was removed from his post and transferred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he was met with angry protesters.
Dr Avik Dey: The Trinamool Congress' student wing on Monday suspended a senior PGT doctor who was said to be close to Ghosh. Dey came into focus when video grabs of the rape and murder crime scene released by the Kolkata Police showed him at the spot, raising questions about his presence there. The Indian Medical Association functionaries complained that he had no business being there. A Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad spokesperson said that the suspension will continue till the investigations are over.
Afsar Ali: An employee of RG Kar who reportedly functioned as a security guard for Ghosh has been arrested by the CBI.
Dr Sudipta Ray: Expelled a member of the RG Kar ex-Students’ Association. He also happens to be a Trinamool Congress MLA.
Two other PGT doctors were also suspended as they allegedly owed allegiance to the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad and had been terrorising students at Midnapore Medical College and Burdwan Medical College.
Additionally, two assistant commissioners of the Kolkata Police and an inspector have been suspended in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on the night of 14 August. They were charged with dereliction of duty and are facing an inquiry.
A polygraph test has been sought for an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Kolkata Police of the 4th Battalion for providing shelter to the prime accused in the rape and murder case.
Two medical vendors and traders having alleged connections with RG Kar have been arrested by the CBI.
The flames of anger over the rape and murder continue to burn. Come 5 September, everyone will be looking up to the CBI progress report that is to be placed before the Supreme Court and its future directions to deal with not only the RG Kar horror but the safety of women across the nation.
